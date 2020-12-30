Christmas may be over, but the traditional 12 Days of Christmas are (technically) just beginning. While the first (“News of the World”) is a newcomer, I also offer a slate of classics that are all turning 18 this year.
NEWS OF THE WORLD
Christmas Day starts off with “News of the World,” a new 2020 film (a Western, of sorts) starring local Tom Hanks as a ragtag reporter of sorts who ekes out a living reading newspapers to people he meets along the way. He soon befriends a young girl to whom he gets to teach a little English to here and there. After nonstop chills and spills he gets the poor child home. It’s more proof positive that Hanks can play any role there is, from Forrest Gump to an astronaut and everything in between.
SANTA CLAUSE 2
Directed by Michael Lembert, with Tim Allen and Spencer Breslin, this is a 2002 classic and sequel to the beloved 1994 original, “The Santa Clause.”
HOME ALONE FOUR
Studios put sequels on Santa’s wish list and and that’s just what they got. Take “Home Alone Four” from 2002. The theme of this year’s story is about one clever kid “Taking the Back the House.” HO HO HO.
IT’S A VERY MERRY MUPPET CHRISTMAS MOVIE
The title is a mouthful but this one stands the test of time. Meet Miss Piggy, Kermit and all your friends in this puppet spectacular.
A VERY MERRY POOH YEAR
While we are at it ,we don’t want to forget Winnie the Pooh. We follow Pooh Bear as he shares his many insights on the new year.
NYE IN NYC
And after you savored your last sugar plumb, you can gear up to do it all over again and watch Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen let the mirrored ball drop at Times Square on New Year’s Eve!
