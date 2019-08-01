First, there was Stokefest. Now, there’s Malibu Surf Swap.
The former served as a precursor to this latest event, the surf swap, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3. The City of Malibu and the Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission invite locals to buy, sell, trade and donate anything surf or beach related, including surfboards, boogie boards, wetsuits and more.
All proceeds from the event will go toward the young athletes competing with the Malibu Sharks Surf Team.
In a shared statement from the city, Malibu Mayor Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner said, “Malibu is committed to protecting the environment and is one of the world’s greatest surf cities, so let’s all help reduce waste and plastic pollution and keep those used surfboards and wetsuits out of the landfill while supporting our community’s young surf athletes.”
The event, which takes place at City Hall from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., is free to the public.
Vendors and traders interested in reserving a booth can contact Ted Silverberg at bioted@mac.com. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit malibucity.org/volunteers.
