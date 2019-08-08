You are appreciated
The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area shared a photo of park ranger Jess Cooper (left) to celebrate world ranger day. Cooper started through ProRanger, an academic and technical skills training and internship program. Ranger Ana Beatriz shared her remarks on Cooper: “Ranger Jess is passionate about protecting visitors and conserving wildlife and our wonderful cultural treasures. Thank you, Ranger Jess, and all rangers from around the world!”

