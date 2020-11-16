Malibu Country Mart and Malibu Lumber Yard offered an afternoon of art, music and wine tasting last weekend during its monthly first-Saturday “gallery crawl,” featuring tours of four local art galleries plus bubbly. Participating galleries included Malibu Contemporary Art Gallery, Tracy Park Gallery, Song-Word Art House and Canvas Malibu. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.