Malibu Country Mart and Malibu Lumber Yard offered an afternoon of art, music and wine tasting last weekend during its monthly first-Saturday “gallery crawl,” featuring tours of four local art galleries plus bubbly. Participating galleries included Malibu Contemporary Art Gallery, Tracy Park Gallery, Song-Word Art House and Canvas Malibu.
