= Ventura County continues to reject Malibu residents with valid vaccination appointments.
= A VC official tells KBUU that the "Ventura Locals Only" vaccine policy will continue.
= A hijacked box truck leaves a trail of wrecked cars in Malibu before wiping out near Camarillo.
= The feds say schoolkids can be three feet apart ... and some Malibu parents say that means full classrooms are safe.
= Not so fast ... says Superintendent Ben Drati ... the state and county won't allow that yet.
= More spirited arguments are virtually guaranteed at Malibu City Hall ... a special meeting at 4 today.
