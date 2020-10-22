Southern California artist Guerin Swing presented a live art demonstration on Sunday as part of his show, going on through Friday at the Malibu Contemporary Art Gallery in the Malibu Lumber Yard.
“Guerin Swing’s L.A. Collection is his interpretation of abstract expressionism and inspired by street art, fine art and pop art,” the gallery explained. “From the 1992 LA Riots to the 2020 Riots, Swing has come full circle in his art expression as a native Angeleno. The LA Collection was created and influenced by the cultural and social discord during the COVID-19 lockdown.”
The closing show will take place on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 6–9 p.m. at Malibu Contemporary Art Gallery, 3939 Cross Creek Road #D160.
