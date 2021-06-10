In 2016, you moved to Malibu from England and quickly adapted to your new environment and home. Now, you are finished with elementary school and starting a new chapter. Not quite an adult, but no longer a little girl, the future is yours to own. Take hold of life with confidence and enjoy the ride. Congratulations on your promotion to junior high!
We love you,
Mom, Dad & Sky
