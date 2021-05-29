peo - movie night .jpg

Pictured, from left: California Strong cofounder Mike Attanasio, actor Charlie Sheen and California Strong cofounder Ryan Braun

Local nonprofit California Strong hosted a drive-in movie benefit at Calamigos Ranch on Saturday, May 22, with proceeds benefitting Californians who have been victims of natural disasters. The nonprofit was formed in 2018 following back-to-back tragedies: the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill and the Woolsey Fire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.