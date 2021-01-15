As the novel coronavirus pandemic stretches into its 11th month, people from all across Southern California still find their way to Malibu’s beaches for socially distanced outings at the surf and sand. With sunny winter weather on Jan. 9, scores of families set up towels on the sand to relax at the shore. Experts warn residents to keep their distance and don masks, but beach trips are considered among the safest activities to partake in as the virus surge continues.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.