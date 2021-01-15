As the novel coronavirus pandemic stretches into its 11th month, people from all across Southern California still find their way to Malibu’s beaches for socially distanced outings at the surf and sand. With sunny winter weather on Jan. 9, scores of families set up towels on the sand to relax at the shore. Experts warn residents to keep their distance and don masks, but beach trips are considered among the safest activities to partake in as the virus surge continues.
