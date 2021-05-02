Malibu High School Sharks boys’ basketball hosted Nordhoff High School on Friday, April 23, taking their first W of the season against the Ojai-based team, besting the Rangers, 52-41.
The Sharks earlier fell to Viewpoint in the opening game of the season on April 17, and also took home a loss against St. Bonaventure on Monday, April 26.
As of press time, the Sharks were 1-0 in league play so far, with their next game against another Citrus Coast League rival, Santa Paula, set for Wednesday, April 28.
