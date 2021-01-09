As part of its centennial celebration, The Huntington Library, Museum & Gardens near Pasadena commissioned a temporary art installation by Malibu artist Lita Albuquerque.
Installed in a bamboo forest near the Japanese garden, Albuquerque’s Red Earth features a three-ton boulder coated with bright red pigment. Copper bands wrap around some of the nearby bamboo stalks. “The work contrasts dramatically with the cool greens of the shady bamboo grove and is intended to mark its specific location in time and space,” information provided by the museum described. Although the exhibit was originally scheduled to end in November, it remains indefinitely.
