A multidenominational gathering rang in the final Sunday before Christmas Day last weekend, Sunday, Dec. 22, with carolers representing congregations across Malibu including St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church and Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church.
Voices and music filled the air as carolers and musicians joined in the festive spirit at the crèche, located at Pacific Coast Highway and Webb Way.
