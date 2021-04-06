The envelopes are carefully being stuffed and tuxes and shimmery gowns are being laid out with care. There is also a new film to go with the sacred holiday. It’s called “Resurrection” and it’s all about the Biblical saga.
It’s a story of hope and help, says Malibu beauty and executive producer Roma Downey.
Roma was perhaps best known for her popular and long-running “Touched by an Angel” series. But now she’s just as popular for her LightWorkers Media Production Company.
So, watch out for it on Discovery+.
And there's more good deeds:
Master musician Bono has come up with another good deed and it starts with One. That’s the name of the global health and anti-poverty organization co-founded in Bono’s name. It recently launched “Pandemica,” an animated series created to raise awareness of the importance of global vaccine.
The series features some notable names. In addition to Bono’s involvement, the series features characters voiced by Penélope Cruz, David Oyelowo, Kumail Nanjiani, Phoebe Robinson, Patrick Adams, Michael Sheen and more.
The fastest way to end COVID-19 is to ensure vaccines are available to anyone, anywhere. But Bono says less than one percent of people living in the world’s poorest countries have access.
Less than one percent of the doses administered globally have gone to people in low income countries, while a handful of wealthy countries have enough vaccines to inoculate their entire populations and still have one billion doses left over.
The animated world of “Pandemica” guides you through a simple truth: that where you live shouldn’t determine whether you get these life-saving shots.
“‘Pandemica’s’ animated world’s a simple truth —that where you live shouldn’t determine whether you get these life giving shots ... I hope that everyone who watches this series will use their voice and make sure nobody gets left behind,” Bono was quoted as saying.
Gayle Smith, president and CEO of One, said, “This virus has waged war on the world and we need to fight back with all we have got. Vaccine access isn’t just about what’s fair, it’s also about what’s smart. We can’t end a global pandemic until we stop the virus from spreading and mutating everywhere.”
“Pandemica” can be seen on the One campaign YouTube channel. Episodes will be released in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.
The series will also be translated into French, German, Italian, Dutch, Spanish and Pidgin English.
The goal of “Pandemica” is to call global awareness to COVID-19 getting vaccines to all countries as soon as possible. The series is part of Bono’s One World Campaign, which calls for a global campaign.
Says Bono: “We ask for your voice, not your money. We are nonpartisan and urge governments to do more to fight extreme poverty and preventable disease.”
