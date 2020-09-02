The mysterious Westley (played by Malibu’s Cary Elwes) in the classic 1987 film “The Princess Bride” was not the only one wearing a mask as the movie lit up the big screen on Friday night. Malibu families young and old took COVID-19 safety precautions while enjoying a night out under the stars to watch the film, hosted by Malibu Twilight Cinema, in the Malibu Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 28.

