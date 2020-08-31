The Emmys are just around the corner. Thanks to the novel coronavirus, it will be a show like no other, but still, buzz in Hollywood is booming. Malibu Seen wants to congratulate The ABC television networks for recognition of its most popular shows.
ABC’s Oscar presentation garnered nine nominations, including outstanding live variety special, outstanding production design and outstanding technical direction, even contemporary hairstyling and outstanding contemporary makeup.
“Black-ish” reeled in four noms in prestigious categories like lead actor in a comedy series for Anthony Anderson, best lead actress for Tracee Ellis Ross, outstanding contemporary costumes and hairstyling.
It comes as no surprise longtime phenom “Dancing with the Stars” nabs a nod in the outstanding costumes category for a variety or reality program, as well as up-to-there hairstyling, and glam and glitzy makeup.
When it comes to laughs, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is up next.
Jolly JK grabbed nominations for outstanding variety talk series, outstanding lighting direction and outstanding technical direction, camera work, and video control for a special.
Local reality king Mark Burnett’s “Shark Tank” bites into two nominations: one for outstanding reality program, the other for outstanding host for a reality or competition program.
Local Jennifer Aniston also received accolades for her role on “The Breakfast Show.”
Back to ABC, the smash “Modern Family” took home nominations for outstanding director for a comedy series for Gail Mancuso, outstanding guest actor in a comedy series with familiar face Fred Willard, as well outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama.
“How to get Away with Murder” got outstanding guest actress in a drama series with timeless Cicely Tyson.
Cue the band: When it came to outstanding technical direction, camerawork and video control for a special, the “2019 American Music Awards” walked away with a nod.
In a blast from the past, live in front of a studio audience, “All in the Family” and “Good Times” received four nominations for outstanding live variety special, outstanding directing for Pamela Fryman and Andy Fisher, outstanding production design and outstanding technical direction, camerawork and video control for a special.
Also making a splash, “The Little Mermaid Live!”—which pulled in three nominations for outstanding production design, contemporary makeup for a variety, nonfiction or reality program, and outstanding technical direction, camerawork and video control.
Jimmy Kimmel reappears to round out the list with his “Quarantine Minilogues” for outstanding short.
While ABC drew an impressive 30-something nominations, HBO racked up 107 with big-name stars like Larry David, Angela Bassett, Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.
Top contenders include “Westworld,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Curb Your “Enthusiasm” and “Big Little Lies.”
So, while this year’s broadcast will definitely be different, it surely will be interesting.
