This is a high energy month with a lunar cclipse on Nov. 30 and a solar eclipse on Dec. 14. It is best to avoid making impulsive decisions or actions.
Aries
This is the time to push forward in the direction of your goals. Do not shirk your responsibilities. There are also opportunities to travel or learn new things. Some adjustments with your finances are in store during the first half of the month. From the 15th onward, you can get better tuned in to your passion and expressing your creativity.
Taurus
Your personal relationships are highlighted during the first half of December. You can get more deeply involved on an emotional level. There may also be some support issues. From the 15th onward, you can feel like letting go of some emotional baggage and move in a new direction. There is a stronger urge to travel and recreational time.
Gemini
A shift began for you on Dec. 1. You can feel the urge to express more independence, travel and explore new opportunities. Personal relationships and exchanging ideas with others takes on more importance. From the 20th onward, your mood can turn more serious in terms of reaching your goals, status and success.
Cancer
Accomplishing your goals becomes a priority. Sacrifices will also have to be made. During the first half of the month, you can connect on a deeper emotional level with children or significant others in your life. There is also a tendency to over indulge during the second half. From the 20th onward, your personal relationships can take on a more serious tone.
Leo
You are in your own element for having fun or romance and expressing your playful side. There may also be some domestic issues during the first half of December that require you to be more adaptable. When it comes to money matters and decisions, be more cautious. From the 20th onward, you can get a bit of a reality check.
Virgo
Domestic matters are highlighted. You’re juggling many balls and may not be seeing things as clearly. Some changes or adjustments may be necessary with your finances. From the 20th onward, a favorable shift begins. You can be better tuned in to making practical decisions and taking steps in the direction of your goals.
Libra
The focus is on expressing your emotional side, deepening your connections with significant others and personal finances during the first half of the month. From the 15th onward, a favorable shift begins. The focus is on letting go of emotions from the past and moving in some new directions. Your independent and adventurous sides come out.
Scorpio
You remain in your high cycle for expressing your magnetism, love and attraction as Venus transits your sign until Dec. 15. The focus is also on personal finances and seeking new opportunities or ways to increase earnings. However, be careful of blind spots. Much can also be accomplished at work and through your daily routines.
Sagittarius
You can begin to come out of your shell and be more direct expressing your thoughts. The urge to travel and pursue new opportunities is strong. When it comes to domestic matters, you probably have some blind spots. From Dec. 20 onward, you can have a more serious attitude toward your finances and goals.
Capricorn
During the first half of the month, you are in a favorable cycle for making social connections, deepening relationship bonds and dealing with the public. There could be some new money-making opportunities that come through your friends. From the 15th onward, you can benefit from working behind the scenes and spending more alone time.
Aquarius
A favorable shift begins on Dec. 1 for expressing your independence, sharing ideas and social interactions. When it comes to money and career matters, there may be some challenges to overcome during the first half of the month. From the 17th to the 19th, a major new cycle begins for new opportunities and responsibilities in the new year.
Pisces
When it comes to love matters, relationships and social interactions, you are in a favorable cycle for deepening the emotional connections during the first half of December. In career matters, there may be some challenges accomplishing your goals if you spread yourself too thin. Try to narrow your focus, avoid blind spots and be realistic.
