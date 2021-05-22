Our Lady of Malibu School hosted its annual jog-a-thon earlier this month on Cinco de Mayo, May 5, led by OLM art teacher Justine Petretti.
The event was visited by firefighters from Fire Station 88 and included an ice cream party after all that running. It was also a successful fundraiser for the school, with students Staley Brath, Bryan Brath, Lexie Brath, Quinn Kelly and Wolf Love raising the most money and earning a chance to “decorate” their principal with a fudge sundae and all the toppings.
