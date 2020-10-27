Malibu diva Cher is pounding away at her laptop writing the memoir of her storied career. The tome comes with a biopic to follow. But mum’s the word when it comes to details.
The superstar, who most recently was reportedly trying to help out the Malibu post office with its delivery issues, also received the Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award at a virtual fundraising gala benefitting the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Connecticut.
Cher is apparently a big fan of KH and has watched her movies dozens of times. Politics and Katharine Hepburn—let alone Vegas, Sonny and Cher, movies and more—these are a sampling of the things she may write about. As for a deeper insight on the book, Cher says you’ll just have to wait and read all about it.
DAVID AND KATHARINE’S PRE-BABY JOY
Congrats to Malibu music man David Foster who is expanding his family with songbird wife Katharine McPhee.
Rumor has it that the dynamic duo is expecting their first child together.
Seventy-year-old Foster and 36-year-old McPhee reportedly stepped out in Montecito where they browsed for baby goodies and grabbed a bite. The two shared their happy news with new-to-the neighborhood royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The baby will be the first for McPhee and the sixth for Foster, who has five daughters from previous relationships.
MORE THINGS TO MAKE YOUR HEART SING
Congratulations are also in order for Malibu TV titan Mark Burnett, whose smash hit competition show “The Voice” has hit its 10-year anniversary.
The show became a national phenom with a loyal audience in addition to four Emmy Awards and five People’s Choice Awards. What’s more: The show has been picked up around the world with 700 coaches worldwide. If you think about it, that’s 30,000 turning chairs! Tra-La-La-La.
007’S $100 MILLION OFFERING
Bond man Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye have put their Malibu dream home on the market for a cool $100 mil. The expansive estate is where they raised sons Dylan, who is 23, and Paris, now 19. But an empty nest might have left them with too much space!
The Brosnans purchased two adjacent plots of land in 2000 for $7.35 million and spent 10 years putting together the ultimate Bond family-friendly pad, complete with five bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a saltwater pool, gym, home theater, art studio and spa. It has been described as a beachfront oasis inspired by travels in Thailand where Pierce filmed “Tomorrow Never Dies.”
Overlooking 120 feet of ocean front, it may not be one of Bond’s most famous co-stars, Pussy Galore, but for the right buyer, it will be moolah galore.
