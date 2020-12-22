Malibu’s Maria Hopper captured this image of the Christmas Star—the “great conjunction” of Saturn and Jupiter in the evening sky—from her home on Sea Vista Drive, overlooking Point Dume. The astrological phenomenon coincided with the Winter Solstice, Dec. 21.
