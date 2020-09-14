Bill and Ted turn 31 this year—not them, exactly, but their “Excellent Adventure,” which made sudden stars out of unknowns Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.
The film, which was greenlit by Italian producer Dino De Laurentiis in the early ‘80s for $8.5 million, was about two high school slackers who find themselves coming across a time traveling phone booth, which they used to pass their history class with flying colors. Reeves and Winter never thought the film would see the light of day, but it went on to become an immediate cult classic.
Before you knew it, people were calling out to them saying, “Yo, dude. Be excellent. Party on!”
That movie was followed by a decidedly less successful sequel: “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.”
Three decades later, a follow up is now streaming and in theaters (the ones that are open).
It’s called “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”
Now, the goofballs play middle-aged dads facing everyday problems with their home-lives and careers.
It’s amazing that 56-year-old Reeves and 55-year-old Winter pretty much still look like, well, Bill and Ted.
In the meantime, Reeves went on to star in box office blockbusters like “Speed,” as well as “John Wick” and the crowd-pleasing “Matrix” series.
Winter, now a married father of three, starred in “Lost Boys” and became a documentary director who recently was the man behind the scenes in HBO’s “Showbiz Kids.”
The two still remain close friends. Although it remains unclear how well audiences will react to a more mature (if that’s possible) Bill and Ted, Winter said just being back together on another journey has been bodacious.
He was recently quoted, putting it this way: “We laughed our butts off making the first two movies. It was very gratifying to have that again in this third film.”
So get your air guitar out and get ready to party on!
TV TIMES
Friends like Lisa Kudrow are rooting for pals like local Jennifer Aniston to walk away a winner. Aniston’s hit “The Morning Show” could snag up to eight Emmys at this year’s awards show. Jennifer is on the list for outstanding lead actress; her all-star cast is also up for honors. Steve Carell is up for outstanding lead actor, Billy Crudup has been selected for outstanding supporting actor and Martin Short could get outstanding guest actor; Mark Duplass has been nominated for best supporting actor and Mimi Leder, who leads it all, is on the board for outstanding director. Win or lose, good luck to all.
HE’S BACK
Friends of Fox are happy to know that Chris Wallace will return to moderate the presidential debates.
The first round between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden begins on Sept. 29.
