The one and only music man they call The Weeknd was pleased with his showing at the American Music Awards. He put on a performance backed up by Malibu sax sensation Kenny G and picked up a few awards to boot. But days later, he was outraged after being shut out of the Grammy nominations.
Believe it or not, the annual tribute to music is right around the corner.
The 63rd celebration will take place Jan. 31, on CBS.
Last week, the recording academy announced the nominees for the 2021 honors.
The categories include pop, dance, contemporary rock, rap, country, new age, gospel, reggae, Christian, classical, spoken word and more.
In a statement, the academy said, “Given how this year has gone, perhaps you’re ready to fast forward to 2021. Beyond it no longer being 2020, next year has some other big things going for it, including music’s biggest night also known as the 63rd Grammy Awards, recognizing excellence in music released in 2019 and 2020.
“Hopefully, you are as excited about the show as we are,” the statement continued. “And while there is still much to be determined, including this year’s pack of Grammy nominees, and, of course, who will take home the golden gramophones, based on the 2021 vote, we definitely know enough to be excited.”
So, here we go.
Record of the year artists include the often-awarded Queen B for “Black Parade,” the always intriguing Billie Eilish for “Everything I Wanted,” “Rockstar” with DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch and “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.
Album of the year nominees include “Everyday Life” courtesy of Coldplay, “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa and singing songbird favorite Taylor Swift with “Forklore.”
Song of the year boasts a list with “Everything I Wanted” by superstar sibling duo Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, “I Can’t Breathe” by Dernst Emile II (D’Mile), H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas.
“The Daily Show” frontman Trevor Noah will host.
So, get your ballots out and mark your favorite music men and women—the show is on in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.