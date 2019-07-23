Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Lieutenant Becerra, current acting captain, joined the Malibu Search and Rescue Team for helicopter operations training.
According to a social media post from the team, LA Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau recently conducted Helitack training for nearly 30 MSAR members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.