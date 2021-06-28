Five distinguished local educators were honored this year with the Optimist Club of Malibu Ronald E. Merriman Excellence in Education Award, bestowed on local educators "based upon their exemplary dedication to serving youth and their passion for assisting students to reach their full potential."
The annual awards were named after Malibuite and Point Dume resident Ron Merriman, a founding member of the club whose long life has been dedicated to education—"the ultimate 'Friend of Youth.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.