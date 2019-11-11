Best Shot 11.07.19.jpg
Photo by Kristine King

Kristine King submitted this week’s Best Shot, with the story behind this one-of-a-kind cat:  “This is five-year-old ‘Batty,’ aka Batman, surveying his favorite thing: the ocean. Batty loves walks on the beach, playing in the ocean bubbles and making sure the lifeguard towers are safe. He was born and rescued in Michigan along with his older brother. Batty also loves helping his human drive and hanging his head out the window saying, ‘Hello!’ to other drivers. Batty has gained alot of attention for his... interesting, uncatlike personality!”

