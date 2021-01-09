On this day I am a washer woman

 

On this day, I carry the dead

 

and on the next, I carry water for the living

 

In this life, I am a listener, speaker and record keeper

 

In other lives I have been the same

 

through time and epochs

 

In this life, the story is mine and not mine

 

In every life I have been enchanted by beauty and honesty

 

This is this and that is that.

 

—Ericha Scott 

