On this day I am a washer woman
On this day, I carry the dead
and on the next, I carry water for the living
In this life, I am a listener, speaker and record keeper
In other lives I have been the same
through time and epochs
In this life, the story is mine and not mine
In every life I have been enchanted by beauty and honesty
This is this and that is that.
—Ericha Scott
