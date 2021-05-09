Malibu High School girls’ soccer took home a final home win of the 2021 season with a 3-1 victory over Nordhoff High School on Monday evening, May 3.
All three of Malibu’s goals were scored by seniors: Sydney Morrison, Karis Hughes and Maddison Smith.
Morrison, Hughes, Smith and Ellie Howard were celebrated before the game at the team’s senior night.
The Sharks were to end the season with a final away game against the Santa Paula Cardinals on Wednesday, May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.