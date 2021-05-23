Malibu High School Sharks boys’ volleyball swept the Nordhoff High School Rangers during a match at home on Wednesday, May 13. The Sharks finished the regular season with a stellar, 11-3 overall record and an 8-0 Citrus Coast League tally. On Thursday, they’ll appear in the CIF Southern Section Boys Volleyball Championship, which will take place in their home gym.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Sky High
- Jonah Hill Buys $9 Million Malibu Colony Beach House
- MRCA Plants a New Hope
- Local Man Reportedly Saves 65-Year-Old Woman’s Life
- Run OLM
- Annenberg Foundation Offers $25 Million Challenge Grant To Build Wildlife Crossing
- LASD Investigating Shooting Death in Malibu
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report May 2–7
Most Popular
Articles
- Narrowing Down the List of Potential Homeless Sleeping Zones
- Late Night Arson Blooms Into Major Brushfire East Of Topanga Village, No Threat To Malibu Now
- LASD Investigating Shooting Death in Malibu
- MRCA Plants a New Hope
- Sunday Update: Palisades Fire Burning North Past Topanga Canyon, No New Areas Evacuated
- Partygoers Allege Deck That Collapsed Was Rotten
- Malibu Rodenticide Ban Passes
- Large Empty Sailboat Crashes on the Colony Beach
- The Malibu Real Estate Report: More Than 100 Woolsey Fire Burn-Out Lots Have Sold
- Annenberg Foundation Offers $25 Million Challenge Grant To Build Wildlife Crossing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.