Malibu High School Sharks boys' basketball wrapped a successful season on Thursday, taking home a win against conference rivals the Hueneme Vikings.
The team ended the season with a 6-3 record and a 6-0 league record, finishing at the top of the Citrus Coast League—on a five-game win steak.
Thursday's game was also the team's senior night, where seniors Noah Weaver, Arman Santizo, Hunter Bercu and Jordan Wilson were honored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.