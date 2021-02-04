There were bands, drummers, singers and dignitaries at this year’s presidential inauguration, but it was poet Amanda Gorman who stole the show.
The 22-year-old LA local delivered a powerful and moving message, not in song but with words.
She received the inaugural invitation over Zoom and was thrilled to read a poem at Joe Biden’s entry into the presidential office.
Delivering a strong and powerful message is nothing new to this talented performer who was named youth poet laureate of Los Angeles at the age of 16 and a few years later named the first national youth poet laureate.
Her journey was not all easy, filled with ups and downs, but when she took to the podium at the ceremony she was a shining star with wings.
“America is messy,” she said recently. “It’s still in its early development of all that is American of all that we can be.”
The reaction was overwhelming.
Her relationship with poetry dates back to the third grade when her teacher read Ray Bradbury’s “Dandelion Wine” to the class.
She can’t recall what passage caught her attention, but it left a left a lasting impression and Amanda was on her way.
The poet laureate has an impressive delivery: strong, determined, stoic, and unforgettable.
Amanda reportedly still keeps a children’s copy of “Jane Eyre,” one she bought at a second hand store for about a buck.
In the inaugural ceremony, which included powerhouses like Jennifer Lopez and Malibu’s own Lady Gaga, Amanda delivered her poem with power, poise and grace. In any case, keep your eyes on Amanda, as the the national youth poet laureate, she is sure to be a major force to be noticed for many years to come.
