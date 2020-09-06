There are so many things we are missing in the year of corona: graduations, birthday parties, weddings, Olympics. But there are a few things to make you feel like normal and ease the pain if you are longing for Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Hollywood Bowl, The Ford or YOLA (the Phil’s young educational arm).
The Phil has introduced a new program called “Watch & Listen at Home.”
It invites music lovers to stay connected with the Los Angeles Philharmonic by offering a weekly curation of articles, recordings, performances and videos, all in one place. One of the LA Phil’s media productions has been dubbed SOUND/STAGE and will be coming soon on KCET. There’s also been “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl” and the “LA Phil x KCRW: World Festival.”
Debuting Sept. 25, SOUND/STAGE is a new online compendium of concert films and related interviews, essays and artwork from the LA Phil.
Performances range from the orchestral concerts featuring Gustavo Dudamel and the rest of the Phil crew, as well as sets from Kamasi Washington, Andra Day and Chicano Batman.
So, fluff up those pillow cushions and get ready to enjoy.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
While the LA Phil and other cultural organizations find ways to make their presence known, others are in for a rough ride. Before we had vocab like “social distancing,” “six-feet,” and “no masks, no service,” we had, “right this way, enjoy the concert.” Now, a huge cloud hangs over the massive music machine.
The touring industry has been hit hard— very hard. Two of its biggest festivals, Coachella and Stagecoach, have both been scrubbed. Earlier this summer, there was an even bigger shock as the world’s two largest promoters of live music stopped all tours and shows: Live Nation and AEG Presents.
One of the big planned shows featured music darling Billie Eilish and is on hold until the virus fades. The groups own or operate many leading venues including Staples Center, The El Rey Theater, The Fonda Theater, The Shrine Auditorium, The Roxy, The Microsoft and Live Nation’s Hollywood Palladium.
In August, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said in a memo that he expects live music to “return to scale” in time for the summer concert season of 2021.
So, don’t expect to get to gussied up for an arena concert any time this year. You’ll have your home all to yourself.
