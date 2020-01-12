Perfect Pair

Malibu resident Linda Kaye and Eric Mills (of Laguna Niguel) are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alena Kaye, to Alden Quartz. Former homecoming king and queen (2013), the future bride and groom attended Webster, Malibu Middle and Malibu High schools. An engagement party was held in Malibu at the home of Steve and Karen Quartz, parents of the groom.
Alena graduated from University of San Diego in 2017 with a BA in economics and is currently completing her JD and LLM (specialized in tax) at the University of San Diego School of Law. Alden graduated from Chapman University in 2017 with a BS in kinesiology and recently completed the first phase in obtaining his Firefighter 1 certificate, pursuing his career as a firefighter.
A spring 2021 wedding is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.