The Oscars are here, but they’ll be nothing like you’ve ever seen before. With screening and TV on the ins and wide screen on the outs for the past year, look out for a radical change. The movies are still good in quality but different in taste, many coming from the likes of Netflix and Disney+.
In any case, here are some of the contenders.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is the real-life story of when a peaceful protest turned into a violent uprising.
It was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Aaron Sorkin and has been receiving Hollywood kisses from the red carpet clan who have called it “a knockout,” saying, “the ensemble is superb.” Several other critics called it, “the best picture of the year.” It already won Sorkin a Golden Globe for its screenplay and a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding cast.
“The Sound of Metal” is picking up steam with six Oscar nominations including best actor, best supporting actor, best original screenplay, best film editing, best sound and best picture. It’s received several early awards including the National Board of Review, the AFI award and four BAFTA awards including best actor, best supporting actor, best editing and best sound.
Also competing for best picture are “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland” and “Promising Young Woman.”
Netflix’s “Mank” scored a leading 10 nominations including nods for famed director David Fincher, best actor Gary Oldman and best supporting actress Amanda Seyfried, in addition to best picture.
Also with six nominations apiece are “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal” while Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” received five nods.
Two women were nominated for best director the first time ever: Chloe Zhao who worked on “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell of “Promising Young Woman.”
And it’s a good year for funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen; his film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” came out 14 years after the original. It is up for two awards and has already received several others from various academies.
So, it may be weird, it may be whacky, but pull out your ballots and make your picks.
