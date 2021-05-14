Malibu High School’s artistically inclined seniors enjoyed their day in the sun on Saturday afternoon.
Tracy Park Gallery, located in the Malibu Civic Center, hosted an art show featuring creations from some of Malibu’s up and coming visual artists. The displays included paintings, photographs, sculptures and designs made using an array of colors and media, all created by members of the MHS Class of 2021.
In all, 30 young artists showed their work at the art show.
The show was hosted by the professional art gallery and was sponsored by the parent volunteer group Malibu Arts Angels.
