Malibu High School student Trinity Rose took the award for ‘best song’ at the 40th annual Young Artist Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Rose, along with 12 of her peers, performed her award-winning song “Love Is The Only River” at the ceremony, which was held in July.
The song was co-written and produced by DJ/musician Ian Sloane, according to Rose’s manager, Jo Drummond. Rose wrote the lyrics and melody to the track.
