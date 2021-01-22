It was difficult not to compare this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day long weekend to a typical Independence Day or Memorial Day bash in Malibu where, despite the ongoing pandemic, tens of thousands of visitors from all corners of Los Angeles descended on beaches, causing monumental traffic jams up and down PCH and through the canyons all weekend long.
With temperatures smashing records across Southern California, reaching the mid 80s and even lower 90s, the beach was the prime place to cool down.
KBUU News reported 50,000 visitors on Saturday and another 50,000 on Sunday.
The station reported beach visitors were “backed up on PCH from Decker Canyon to Kanan-Dume, and again from Latigo Shore to the 405 Freeway” as of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
