Spooky Nights

The Mullally family, one of the winners of this year’s Nights of the Jack ticket giveaway, attended the spooky spectacle at King Gillette Ranch last weekend. The event, which runs through Nov. 1, has transformed from a walk-through to a drive-through experience as a safety precaution due to COVID-19, and the Mullallys said it was “such a fun evening” in an email to The Malibu Times.. The Halloween spectacle, now in its third year, features thousands of hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns, illuminated after sunset. Find more info here.
