Best quote
Rande Gerber is probably best known as an impresario, the husband of supermodel Cindy Crawford and owner of Café Habana, and when it comes to Malibu, he tells it like it is.
He recently told C Magazine he lives in Malibu “because it’s a small beach town with locals who are mostly here for the same reason: to escape the stress and intensity of the city and and live a more simple life at the beach.”
As a 23-year resident, I could not have said it any better myself.
Best bros
You might know longtime local Keely Shaye Brosnan as the wife of Bond man Pierce Brosnan, but the 56-year-old filmmaker is also known for her devotion to environmental causes like saving marine life and standing up against global warming. Both have made a home in Malibu for years. Their sons, 18-year-old Paris and 22-year-old Dylan, will be stars on the red carpet during the upcoming awards season. The two have been named Golden Globe Ambassadors. They said their mom broke the news and they “are over the moon.” Other former Golden Globe Ambassadors include Rumer Willis, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Dakota Johnson. Dylan summed up the whole surprise saying, “It’s a huge honor.” Here’s to the best of bros and best friends.
Malibu’s best. Who would have guessed?
Surprise, surprise! Local Adam Sandler, star of goofy off-beat flicks like “The Wedding Singer,” “Anger Management” and “Coneheads,” is of all things getting Oscar buzz for his new flick, “Uncut Gems.” Some critics say it’s one of his best performances ever. “Uncut Gems” has been called “A brilliant cut.”
Santa to creatures great and small
Leonardo DiCaprio plays St. Nick, not just on the holidays but all year ‘round. He’s raised big bucks through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. Through collaborative partnerships, Leo helps “support innovative projects that protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction, while restoring balance to threatened ecosystems and communities.” His work is divided into six main programs: wildlands conservation, oceans conservation, climate change, indigenous rights, transforming California and innovative solutions. Now that’s a good start to 2020!
