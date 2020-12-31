Our Lady of Malibu School eighth grade students Christine, Ivory, Maria and Mila created warm fleece blankets to donate to children in foster care and shelters this winter. The middle schoolers and their teacher, Cerene Larson, support My Stuff Bags Foundation and donated the blankets in time for Christmas, “a time to bring warmth and hope to others (especially during a pandemic),” according to OLM administrator Lisa Hall.
“They are being guided towards being thoughtful and humble young ladies,” Hall wrote of the girls.
My Stuff Bags Foundation is a nonprofit based in Westlake Village. More information on the charity can be found at mystuffbags.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.