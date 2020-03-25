In an effort to help entertain everyone staying home during the novel coronavirus emergency, the executive director of the Malibu Film Society, Scott Tallal, has put out the “MFS Film Lovers Survival Guide,” which he describes as “a totally incomplete, completely biased list of movies and binge-worthy shows that I happen to like.” He is aware that not everyone will like every selection, and some selections are in subtitles.
Streaming video services:
Netflix—movies/documentaries*
- Bernie
- Cuban Fury
- Eat Drink Man Woman
- The Hero
- In Bruges
- Lagaan
- Lambert & Stamp
- The Lovely Bones
- The Lunchbox
- Maiden
- Monsoon Wedding
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Puzzle
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Rider
- A Royal Affair
- Take Shelter
- The Station Agent
- The Wedding Banquet
Netflix—shows & specials
- Babylon Berlin
- Black Mirror
- The Bridge
- Broadchurch
- Charite
- The Crown
- Dead to Me
- The Fall
- Fauda
- Godless
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
- Happy Valley
- Iliza: Elder Millennial
- The Kominsky Method
- Last Tango in Halifax
- Lilyhammer
- Manhattan
- Master of None
- Messiah
- Narcos
- Orange Is the New Black
- Ozark
- Sherlock
- The Spy
- Tijuana
- Top of the Lake
Amazon—shows
- Alpha House
- The Americans
- Bosch
- Goliath
- Good Girls Revolt
- Homecoming
- Hunters
- The Man in the High Castle
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mozart in the Jungle
- A Very English Scandal
Hulu—shows
- Catch 22
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Looming Tower
- Shrill
Apple TV Plus—shows
- For All Mankind
- The Morning Show
Cable/satellite TV channels
A&E
- Bates Motel
AMC
- Better Call Saul
- Breaking Bad
- Dietland
- Hell on Wheels
- Killing Eve
- The Night Manager
- Turn: Washington’s Spies
Epix
- Godfather of Harlem
FX
- Fargo
- Feud: Betty and Joan
- Fosse/Verdon
- Justified
- Pose
HBO
- Ballers
- Barry
- Big Little Lies
- Boardwalk Empire
- Carnivale
- Chernobyl
- Game of Thrones
- Gentleman Jack
- McMillions
- Mildred Pierce
- The Newsroom
- The Night Of
- Six Feet Under
- The Sopranos
Showtime
- Billions
- Dexter
- Homeland
- Kidding
- The Loudest Voice
- Masters of Sex
- Ray Donovan
