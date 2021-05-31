The Malibu Times' staff took home a slate of awards from this year's California Newspaper Publishers Association California Journalism Awards, announced earlier this month.
In the digital contest, Flora Adamian and Emily Sawicki earned first place for breaking news; Julie Ellerton took second place for news photo (above, right); Genevieve Finn took third place for feature story; Devon Meyers took third place for coverage of protests and racial justice - photo (above, left); Genevieve Finn took third place for investigative reporting; Emily Sawicki took fourth place for public service journalism; McKenzie Jackson took fifth place for feature story; Emily Sawicki took fifth place for in-depth reporting; and Genevieve took fifth place for wildfire news coverage.
In the print contest, McKenzie Jackson took fourth place for sports feature story and fifth place for coverage of protests and racial justice - news or feature stories.
The California Journalism Awards is a statewide contest. According to organizers, this year’s contest received 3,036 entries from print, digital and campus publications.
