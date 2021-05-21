Malibuite Lyon Herron recently celebrated another trip around the sun with a gathering at Red Ladder Gallery last weekend. Herron, who turned 29 this month, spoke to his friends, family and neighbors gathered about his life and experience battling cancer.
