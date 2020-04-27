Comic Relief

Jilly, waiting patiently for a haircut

 Photo courtesy Julie Krauss

One-year-old Malibu pup Jilly couldn’t make it to the groomer because she’s in quarantine—we can relate. Owner Julie Krauss wrote, “I will offer t-shirts with her pic to raise money for Malibu Boys & Girls Club to support their food pantry.” Anyone interested in ordering a shirt to support the cause may contact Julie at julie_krauss@yahoo.com.

