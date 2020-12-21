He was the first Beatle to shout out to the skies about peace, love and new imaginings. He was also the only member of the fab four to get assassinated by a crazedman’s bullet.
It’s been 40 years this month since John Lennon met his demise outside The Dakota in New York City.
Yoko Ono and remaining bandmates marked the occasion while fans flocked to Central Park’s Strawberry Fields section, which is dedicated to Lennon, where they left roses, cards, pinecones, candles and more. Central Park’s Strawberry Fields is dedicated to Lennon with an “Imagine” mosaic.
On Dec. 8,1980, the world-famous musician was shot by Mark David Chapman, who remains in jail to this day.
Lennon’s passing was marked on social media by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two surviving members of the Lads from Liverpool.
Ono, Lennon’s wife, reflected on his death and mentioned his children, Sean and Julian.
Said Ono: “The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience. After 40 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him.”
She also decried the horror of gun violence.
McCartney and Starr both created posts with pics of their early days with Lennon.
In any case, this is a story of one very talented lad lost.
(0) comments
