On Sunday, Hollywood pulled out all the stops and glittered and sparkled in all its glory as the Foreign Press Association celebrated its 77th Golden Globe Awards.
Next to the Oscars, it’s considered one of the biggest nights in the industry.
Malibu has been well represented in many previous award ceremonies and this goes for the globes as well.
Martin Scorsese’s mob thriller “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s love note to Tinseltown “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood,” have earned the praise of critics around the world.
They were considered the leading contenders in several categories, including best musical or comedy and best drama, but in the end... the winner was “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” for comedy. Scorsese’s compelling tale “The Irishman” got left in the dust, while the recently released WWI war epic “1917” snagged best drama.
A snarky Ricky Gervais, drink in hand, played host and didn’t hold back. Among his many opening zingers was “Let’s have a laugh...at your expense. Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all going to die soon and there’s no sequel, so just remember that.” He also warned, “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it to make a political speech. You know nothing about the real world.”
Those words of advice were largely ignored, starting with the first winner. Russell Crowe, a lead actor in a miniseries for “The Loudest Voice,” was home in his native Australia helping with firefighting efforts, but local Jennifer Aniston read his speech about the danger of these bushfires and the growing threat of global warming. Planet concerns were also echoed by Malibu’s Pierce Brosnan, who also introduced his sons, Dylan and Paris, who are this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors. Local Patricia Arquette, who won best supporting actress in a television series for “The Act,” was outspoken as ever. The actress said, “I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this but I also know tonight, we’re not going to look back on this night in the history books. We will see a country on the brink of war.” Political messages expressed concern for climate change and the Aussie fires, the need to vote in 2020 and even womens’ reproductive rights. There was also applause for the plant-based dinner served on white linen, with buckets of Monet champagne and white ceramic bowls filled with spring blooms in orange and yellow.
“Vegetables,” snapped Gervais, “like most of the foreign press.”
Getting back to movies, local Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.” Malibu’s Leonardo DiCaprio was also up for the film but lost out.
It was no surprise that Renee Zellweger won for her uncanny turn as Judy Garland in “Judy.” Joaquin Phoenix took home lead actor in a drama for his role in the dark cinematic version of “Joker.” On the comedy side, Awkwafina won best actress for “The Farewell,” while Taron Egerton took home lead actor in the Elton John bio pic “Rocketman.” John and his longtime musical partner Bernie Taupin both received standing ovations. There was another win for best director for Sam Mendes and “1917,” while Quentin Tarantino picked up another best screenplay for “Once Upon a time... in Hollywood.”
Perhaps the highlight of the evening was when legendary movie man Tom Hanks received the association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The guy called the “nicest” in Hollywood gave an emotional speech thanking his family for standing by him and expressing his gratitude for a wonderful and varied career which took him from goofy-looking early episodes of “The Love Boat” to Oscar winners like “Forrest Gump” and “Philadelphia,” plus “Big,” “Splash,” “Cast Away,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “A League of their Own” and his latest, playing Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Hanks is certainly one of the most-loved actors in Hollywood receiving not one but two standing ovations.
Another important career achievement award went to comic/talk show host/dance machine Ellen DeGeneres. Her award was named after TV icon Carol Burnett, who also made it to the industry shindig.
On the fashion front, it was anything goes from chic and sleek with simple sequins and classic tuxes, to big, bold, bright and colorful. Jennifer Lopez wore something like a Christmas present for Santa in a strapless white gown with oversized, 24-karat gold and evergreen bows the size of Colorado. Eddie Murphy kept it cool in a raspberry velvet tux jacket with black satin lapels and a black turtle neck sweater.
While there were many accolades for streaming services, perhaps one winner summed up the business best: “It is a huge thing to get people into a movie theater and see a film on screen for which it was intended.”
The Academy Award nominees will be announced this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.