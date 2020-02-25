Pepperdine student Christy P Klotz, a country music singer/songwriter, has announced a new single, “Jesus Callin,” to be released Feb. 28 on all major music platforms. The song was written by Klotz as a “strong and gentle tribute” to her grandma’s life. Klotz, who earned her bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University in 2016, is currently enrolled in a master’s program at the university.
“Though this song is about my grandma, it’s really about all of us,” Klotz reflected in a statement provided to The Malibu Times. “Eventually, we all reach the end of our time here on earth. We’re faced with some beautiful reflections, and some tough questions.”
