Local author Robert Kerbeck, whose 2019 book “Malibu Burning” has earned accolades locally and nationally, earned a 2019 Best of Los Angeles Award for best historical nonfiction of 2019. The award, presented by Mayor Pro Tem Mikke Pierson during a reception at V’s Restaurant, drew a local crowd including many fire survivors. The award ceremony was presented by Paul J. Morra and Michael Levine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.