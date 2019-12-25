Dozens of Malibu dads gathered last Sunday, Dec. 15, at Ollie’s Duck and Dive for a beloved holiday tradition—the fourth annual Malibu Dads Holiday Get-Together. In addition to the annual festivities, this year, dads raised money for a local family that recently lost their home to a fire. Event organizers John White and Steve Clarke said the night was a huge success and they are looking forward to continuing the annual tradition next year.
