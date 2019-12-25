peo - Duck Dive Dads.jpg

Dads pose for a snapshot at the fourth annual Malibu Dads Holiday Get-Together.

 Photo courtesy Steve Clarke

Dozens of Malibu dads gathered last Sunday, Dec. 15, at Ollie’s Duck and Dive for a beloved holiday tradition—the fourth annual Malibu Dads Holiday Get-Together. In addition to the annual festivities, this year, dads raised money for a local family that recently lost their home to a fire. Event organizers John White and Steve Clarke said the night was a huge success and they are looking forward to continuing the annual tradition next year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.