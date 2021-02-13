The Valentines Day Art Walk that took place in Malibu last Saturday featured all four of the art galleries located in the Malibu Civic Center—each of which is owned by a woman.
The four female art lovers and entrepreneurs posed for a quick shot at the end of the afternoon at Jac Forbes Gallery.
Pictured, from left: Liz Cruz, Pamela LeGrand, Lori Mills and Tracy Park
