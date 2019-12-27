As the Festival of Lights—Chanukkah—begins, members of Malibu’s Jewish community look for the bright lights of the menorah located near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Webb Way.
This year, carolers at the crèche pitched in to help Maxim Menachem Berent and other Chabad of Malibu members in raising the menorah on Sunday, Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.