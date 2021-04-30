Boys and Girls Club of Malibu leaders accept a gift of $10,000 from the Malibu Rotary Club. The money will go toward providing social services like groceries for local families in need. Pictured, from left: BGCM Wellness Center Director Peggy Zherdev, BGCM Executive Director Kasey Earnest, BGCM Director of Community Affairs and Outreach Siugen Constanza, and Malibu Rotary Club President Carlye Rudkin.